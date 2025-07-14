Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 14,553 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.82. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

