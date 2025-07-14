United Community Bank Has $3.54 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,103 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on T. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.
