iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Firestone Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

