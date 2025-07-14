Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,727 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $41.27 on Monday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

