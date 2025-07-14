Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE China ETF comprises about 0.8% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.50. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

