SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR opened at $56.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

