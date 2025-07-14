JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

