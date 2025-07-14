Firestone Capital Management Has $475,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,628,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

