Leo Wealth LLC Sells 64,301 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,301 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 579.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 225,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 979,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 745,558 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVF opened at $6.56 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

