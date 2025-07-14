United Community Bank Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

United Community Bank raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 459.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.