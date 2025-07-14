iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,909,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000.

SUSL opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $109.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

