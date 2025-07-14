Firestone Capital Management Has $241,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $133.84.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

