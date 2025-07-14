Firestone Capital Management Takes $189,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.