Leo Wealth LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

