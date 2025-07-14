Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

