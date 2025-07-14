Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

