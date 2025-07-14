Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,506 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,969,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 1,648,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Stock Down 0.6%

VOD opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Vodafone Group

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.