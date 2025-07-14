Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

