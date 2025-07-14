Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

