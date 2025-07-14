Leo Wealth LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,490 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

