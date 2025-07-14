Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 364,307 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.02% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,100,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.00.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

