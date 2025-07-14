Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Raymond James Financial are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are headquartered in Canada and listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Owning these shares entitles investors to a portion of the company’s profits and potential voting rights at shareholder meetings. Canadian stocks span a range of industries—most notably natural resources, finance, and technology—and their performance can be influenced by domestic economic conditions, commodity prices, and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. 27,259,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.63. 2,537,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 4,514,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

BNS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.56. 3,296,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $158.49. 1,050,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,053. Raymond James Financial has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

