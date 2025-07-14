Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Airbnb, WNS, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation sectors—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks and streaming services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer discretionary spending on vacations, outings and entertainment activities. Performance of leisure stocks is often tied to economic cycles, consumer confidence and seasonal demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $342.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 14,572,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,252,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.35. 3,053,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,979. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

WNS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 3,445,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 10,937,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

