Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,538,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,897,000 after buying an additional 1,152,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

