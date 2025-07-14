Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $761.64 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $761,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $352.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day moving average is $363.50. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $297.14 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

