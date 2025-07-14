Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 344,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

