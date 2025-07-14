Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $242.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

