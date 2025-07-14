Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $32.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $576.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.