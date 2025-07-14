iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,460,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $411,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 316.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 202,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

