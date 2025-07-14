Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

