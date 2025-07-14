Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Guggenheim

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,883 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

