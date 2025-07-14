Head-To-Head Comparison: Janus International Group (JBI) vs. The Competition

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Janus International Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 25.86 Janus International Group Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.34

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janus International Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janus International Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 245 1570 2293 112 2.54

Janus International Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus International Group rivals beat Janus International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

