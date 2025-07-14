Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLDE. Wall Street Zen raised Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of SLDE stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Slide Insurance has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In other Slide Insurance news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $490,568.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,507.45. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

