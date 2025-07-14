Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $342.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $344.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.