Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of LAZ opened at $51.99 on Monday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lazard by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lazard by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

