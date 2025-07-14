OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 310,112 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

