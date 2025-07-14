Comparing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cohu alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cohu has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 1 2 4 0 2.43 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cohu and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cohu currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential upside of 40.25%. Given Cohu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cohu is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohu and BE Semiconductor Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $401.78 million 2.35 -$69.82 million ($1.85) -10.96 BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million N/A $196.93 million $2.43 61.02

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu -21.99% -3.76% -3.22% BE Semiconductor Industries 29.68% 37.42% 16.21%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Cohu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It also provides semiconductor automated test equipment for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS and thermal sub-systems; interface products comprising test contactors, and probe heads and pins; spares and kits; various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems, as well as application, data management software, and consulting services on its products. In addition, the company offers data analytics product that includes DI-Core, a software suite used to optimize Cohu equipment performance, which provides real-time online performance monitoring and process control. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.