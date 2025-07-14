Comparing ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) & Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 0.93% 12.54% 4.38% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.36 billion 0.36 $81.40 million $1.24 39.31 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ABM Industries and Pulse Network”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ABM Industries and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 1 3.25 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

ABM Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Pulse Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pulse Network

(Get Free Report)

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company’s platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.