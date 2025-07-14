Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 98,715 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.26% of Cigna Group worth $3,834,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

