Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $95.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

