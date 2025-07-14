UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,421,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,790,507 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.32% of UBS Group worth $2,279,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,066,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,591,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,546,000.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

