Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.65. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 519,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $128,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

