KeyCorp Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $15.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Certara has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

