Brink’s Company (The) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Brink’s’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brink’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

