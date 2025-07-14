Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 11.11% of TransUnion worth $1,798,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.0%

TRU stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.