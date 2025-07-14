Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,497,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 1.3%

Brookfield stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.