Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ScanSource worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 88.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

