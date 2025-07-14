Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,637,052. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $108.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

