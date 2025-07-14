Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cencora makes up about 1.1% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $295.07 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

