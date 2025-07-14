Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

